HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – Officials held a ribbon cutting ceremony for the WillowTree of Posey County Healing Garden on Monday in Brittlebank Park.

Ground was broken in Mt. Vernon on the garden in 2021 to commemorate National Crime Victims’ Rights Week. Officials say the garden is a space for contemplation and relaxation for the community and support for victims of domestic violence and sexual assault.

The garden features trees, shrubs and flowers native to southern Indiana. A Peace Pole will also be installed as part of the 2023 Regional Victim Services collaboration.

National Crime Victims’ Rights Week will be commemorated from April 23-29.