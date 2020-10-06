Ribbon cutting held at Tepe Park Clubhouse

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT)- Some Tri-Staters hope a newly renovated building can help bring the community together as a ribbon cutting ceremony was held at the Tepe Park Clubhouse Tuesday.

“Golf Gives Back” donated $50,000 in 2019 to renovate the 120-year-old building but the renovation turned out to be a bigger task than anticipated, including a new roof, kitchen, bathroom, and appliances.

Officials say they are looking at offering coding or GED classes to make it easier for people in Tepe Park to take part in those classes.

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the

Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on October 6, 2020)

LATEST LOCAL NEWS: