Ribbon cutting on Evansville Regional Airport’s year long solar project

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) Evansville Regional Airport officials cut the ribbon on a new solar project Tuesday. The project has been a year in the making.

The airport has been working on a new solar powered covered parking canopy, the largest installation of its kind in the United States.

Evansville Mayor Lloyd Winnecke, along with county and airport leaders, took part in Tuesday’s dedication ceremony.

The canopies will not only provide covered parking, they will also supply fifty percent of the terminal’s power needs.

The solar arrays officially started producing power on August 6 and have already provided a little over 100 mega watts of energy. The Consumer Energy Center says just one mega watt can power 1000 homes.

(This story was originally published on October 13, 2020)

