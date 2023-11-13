HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – A dedication and ribbon cutting ceremony for the Deaconess Hospice Reflections Memorial will take place from noon to 1:30 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 13 in the courtyard of the Linda E. White Hospice House.

Officials state this sculpture was built to honor loved ones and provide a piece of art for families spending time at the Hospice House to have a place to reflect. Officials also state “Hospice Reflections” was designed and created by regional artist Dale Enochs, who created an experience using arcs reminiscent of those within the walls of the Hospice House chapel.

Officials say the structure of the sculpture is intended to be seen and discovered by loved ones, and it includes perforated compositions illustrating water, sky and a celestial background. These images are interspersed with birds in flight, a person in a boat and other symbolic images. The sculpture is surrounded by benches for people to sit, reflect and discover the symbolic images intertwined within the artwork.

Officials state the memorial also features two columns at the entrance to the circle with Hospice Reflections Plaques, and these are in memory of loved ones of donors who helped make the memorial possible.

Tours will be offered of the Hospice House at the conclusion of the ceremony.