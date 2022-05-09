HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — The winner of this year’s Kentucky Derby ran its first race at Ellis Park in Henderson — and came in last. Rich Strike came charging up the rail to overtake the leaders in the closing strides for a stunning 80-to-1 upset.

Rich Strike wasn’t even in the derby field until Friday when another horse was scratched. Jeff Inman with Ellis Park says about five minutes after the derby was finished, he realized he had seen this horse before.

“When horses like Rich Strike come through, that’s what makes the sport exciting,” said Inman. “So we were really kinda jazzed about that. And then just to put on a cherry on top, we realized the horse had its debut at Ellis Park last year.”

He tells us Ellis Park may not even have pictures or video from Rich Strike’s first race since it was pretty forgettable.