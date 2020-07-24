Right to Life banquet canceled

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT)- The Right to Life of Southwest Indiana’s annual banquet has been canceled. While it was originally scheduled for September, the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic made that unwise.

Organizers say they did not make the decision out of fear, but rather out of love for one another. The group had reached out to Vice President Mike Pence to speak at the event but never received a written commitment.

(This story was originally published on July 24, 2020)

