Right to Life kicks off 40-day campaign

INDIANA (WEHT) — Right to Life of Southwest Indiana is kicking off its 40 Days for Life fall campaign Tuesday with a prayer vigil at 6 p.m. at Reitz Memorial High School.

“Now more than ever, life is at the forefront of the cultural conversation,” says Mary Ellen Van Dyke, Executive Director of Right to Life of Southwest Indiana. “Supporting life by participating in these peaceful prayer vigils give voice to those who are voiceless — the preborn.”

The 40-day campaign aims to end abortion locally through prayer, fasting, community outreach and a peaceful all-day vigil in front of abortion businesses.

Last year’s campaign saw approximately 350 people gather for prayer.

The campaign is set to end on Sunday, Nov. 1.

(This story was originally published on Sept. 22, 2020)