EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Nearly 90 members of Right to Life of Southwest Indiana were up early this morning preparing to board their annual bus trip to attend the March for Life in Washington, D.C.. Their busses departed from the St. John Evangelist Church at around 6 a.m. this morning.

The March for Life is the nation’s largest annual pro-life event. Hundreds of thousands of Americans will be in attendance of this year’s event on January 20. This year’s theme is “Next Steps: Marching in a Post-Roe America.

Speakers at this years event include: