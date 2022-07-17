EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — An Evansville Christian nonprofit is spreading its message while working to beautify the city, one park at a time. Rise Ministry hosted a community cleanup and prayer walk at Diamond Valley Park Saturday afternoon.

This is the third city park the group has focused their community efforts on. One Rise official says he hopes to eventually expand the group’s message to other parts of the Tri-State.

“But first we’re gonna hit our community that way we can walk the streets and say ‘we’ve done our part’ in trying to share the word with Evansville of Jesus, his word, and his love and just build everybody together,” Marcus Luster tells us. “The whole key is we all just join together.”

Rise officials say they plan to host a pop-up church event at Diamond Valley Park next Saturday.