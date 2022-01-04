Rising Ohio River waters close roads in Tri-State

(WEHT) – Due to extensive local rainfall over the weekend and the Ohio River rising, the City of Henderson Public Works Department will close Wolf Hills Road on Wednesday afternoon.

It is estimated the closure will remain in place until the first part of next week. Barrels will be in place to mark the closure on the route, and public safety officials remind the public to resist the temptation to drive through the high water.

The Vanderburgh County Highway Department has released the following closures for high water: