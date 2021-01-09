Ritzy’s Fantasy of Lights caps off record-setting year for Easterseals

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT)- As quickly as it came, the holiday season is now over as crews worked Saturday morning to take down over 60 light displays from Ritzy’s Fantasy of Lights in Garvin Park.

The annual light show, which just wrapped up its 27th year, benefits Easterseals and broke records, despite the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The show, which ran from Thanksgiving to New Year’s Day, raised a record $240,167. Easterseals says 17,466 vehicles, including carriages, traveled through the light show, up 6,000 from 2019.

Easterseals official Carolyn Franklin says the community support exceeded their dreams, adding that the event’s socially distant set-up helped them, along with extra safety precautions to protect the public.

The light show takes a community effort, including from union workers who passed up overtime hours on the weekend to help set up and take down the displays.

Ritzy’s owner Chad Grunow says helping Easterseals through the Fantasy of Lights is a family mission, ever since his grandfather spotted a similar event in South Carolina and wanted to bring it to Evansville.

Easterseals says the money raised from the light show will help fund as many as 4,803 therapy sessions for local children and adults.

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the

Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on January 9, 2021)

LATEST LOCAL NEWS: