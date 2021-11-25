Ritzy’s Fantasy of Lights flips the switch for another year

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — An Evansville holiday tradition is getting underway! The 28th Annual Fantasy of Lights is ready for business to help thousands of Tri-State children and adults with disabilities. The only thing left to do is for someone to turn on the lights.

We were out at Garvin Park live with a few special visitors, including Santa, who were standing by ready to throw the switch.

This year’s Fantasy of Lights was special because it had the most amount of lights, with a total of 70 displays. Around a hundred volunteers worked to get the displays up for the holiday season.

Despite the growing pandemic, last year’s event broke records for Easterseals. They say last year’s Fantasy of Lights raised a record $240,167. They added that 17,466 vehicles, including carriages, traveled through the light show, which was up 6,000 from 2019.

Eyewitness News carried the livestream Thursday evening. You will be able to soon view it in the video player above.