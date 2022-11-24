EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – A magical mile of holiday lights has returned to Garvin Park in Evansville. The 29th annual Ritzy’s Fantasy of Lights opened at 5 p.m. on Thanksgiving night.

Santa Claus officially opened the event by lighting the Ritzy’s Fantasy of Lights logo display with the assistance of Easterseals Child Ambassador, Charlie Joyner of Henderson. More than 70 light displays will illuminate the park using more than 90,000 bulbs.

Tickets start at $7 for a car with 6 or less people inside. All event proceeds will fund inclusive early education and essential therapy services for local children and adults with disabilities.

Ritzy’s Fantasy of Lights will be open nightly from Thanksgiving through January 1 from 5-9 p.m. on Sunday through Thursday and 5-10 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, as well as on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. For more information, visit Fantasy of Lights website.