HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – The Easterseals Rehabilitation Center said the 30th annual Ritzy’s Fantasy of Lights raised a little over $186,000 during the holiday season.

Officials say traffic to the Fantasy of Lights increased by 20 percent over 2022, with a little over 15,000 vehicles going through the gates. The total raised includes over $29,000 in extra donations.

The funds raised go to underwrite essential therapy services and inclusive early education at the rehabilitation center. Officials say more than $4.5 million have been raised since the first Fantasy of Lights.