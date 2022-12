HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – Easterseals officials announced Ritzy’s Fantasy of Lights will remain closed on Friday for the second night due to severe weather.

Organizers say they hope to reopen the event on Saturday and to remain open nightly through New Year’s Day. The decision to close on Thursday was only the third time in the event’s history that the event was canceled due to severe weather.

Updates will be posted on the Easterseals Facebook page.