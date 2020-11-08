Ritzy’s Fantasy of Lights setup begins

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas at Garvin Park, as volunteers gathered Saturday to begin setting up a Tri-State holiday tradition.

The 65 Ritzy’s Fantasy of Lights displays are in the park – and setup will finish next week ahead of the first night on Thanksgiving.

Unlike many events this year, since the Fantasy of Lights is normally a drive thru event, it’ll be just like normal this year.

“It’s really going to be a win-win this year. It’s gonna be an event that no doubt will support a lot of the services of Easterseals, but it’s also going to bring a lot of needed holiday cheer for the community just when they need it the most,” Pam Kirk with Easterseals said.

Ritzy’s Fantasy of Lights will run nightly from Thanksgiving through Jan. 1, 5-9 p.m. Sun.-Thur. and 5-10 p.m. Fri.-Sat., Christmas Eve, and Christmas Day.

Tickets can be purchased online in advance and during this year’s event. Tickets are also available in advance from any Ritzy’s restaurant location in Evansville.

Admission per vehicle: is up to 6 people $7; 7-14 people $10; 15 or more people $25. Visitors may also choose a horse-drawn carriage ride (weather permitting) for $30, which includes admission; no reservations are required or accepted for carriage rides.

(This story was originally published on November 7, 2020)