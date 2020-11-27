Ritzy’s Fantasy of Lights begins

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT)- In a year that has changed the lives of so many people across the country and in the Tri-State, a familiar sight returned in time for the holiday season.

Santa Claus, along with two special guests, helped light the annual Ritzy’s Fantasy of Lights in Evansville’s Garvin Park Thursday night. Santa’s helpers, Ellie-Jane and Hayden said their favorite part of the night was seeing all the lights turn on. The duo even got to speak with jolly old Saint Nick to say what they wanted for Christmas.

Volunteers worked for weeks to put up over 60 light displays but Brandon Wongngamnit says it was an honor to help out the community.

I mean, this is the definition of a community coming together. For me and my guys, it’s three Saturdays a year but we’re able to do something that really has benefits for people that need help. Brandon Wongngamnit, IBEW

While so many other events this year had to change how they operate, organizers say they didn’t actually need to change much for the event, which is typically held as a drive-thru. Tickets can be purchased ahead of time online or at any Ritzy’s location in Evansville.

The money raised from Ritzy’s Fantasy of Lights benefits Easterseals’ work providing services to kids and adults with disabilities.

