River Bend closes COVID recovery unit, opens to visitors

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – River Bend Nursing & Rehabilitation, formerly Pine Haven Health & Rehabilitation, announced Tuesday they are officially closing their COVID-19 recovery unit and declared their facility Green.

Officials said due to the decline in cases in the community, they decided the unit was no longer needed for new cases. They will continue to assist patients who are out of their 14-day isolation period and those who need continued COVID recovery therapy.

River Bend also announced in-person visitation is allowed again. Visitation is seven days a week and open to all visitors, including children under 12 years old.

There is a cap on the number of visitors allowed in the facility at any one time. All visitors must wear face masks and maintain social distancing during their visit.

(This story was originally published on March 9, 2021)