River City Pride Festival & Parade canceled due to COVID-19 variants

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – A rise in the spread of COVID-19 variants has put the brakes on the River City Pride Festival & Parade.

River City Pride President Don Hoffner posted this message on Facebook:

“First and foremost, thank you so much for your continued support of River City Pride.

It is our heartbroken responsibility to announce the cancellation of our in-person Festival & Parade on October 23. Our board has consulted with local health officials, and due to the rise and seriousness of the COVID-19 variants, it is very clear that proceeding with an event that would gather so many people in one place would not be in the best interest of our community. Safety has always been and will continue to be our top priority.

The LGBTQIA+ community is disproportionately impacted by immunocompromising conditions that make it even more clear that it is our duty to protect our attendees, volunteers, and team. As your Pride organization, we are charged with pursuing the greater good, no matter how difficult the decision.

But don’t count us out entirely… An exciting announcement is coming soon.

Again, thank you for your unwavering support of River City Pride. Please don’t hesitate to contact us should you have any questions or need information.

Thank you,

Don Hoffner (he/him)

President/Interim Executive Director

River City Pride”