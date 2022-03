EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The 1000th cat adoption has been processed!

Amanda, a 4-year-old tabby cat and long-time resident of VHS and River Kitty, went home with her new family to Vincennes, says the organization in a news release.

The press release says that while interviews or photo opportunities can be arranged at other times if needed, the River Kitty Cat Café will be hosting a “pop-up celebration” of the 1000th adoption from 12:00 p.m. to 1:00 p.m. on March 15 at the café.