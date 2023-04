HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – Yesterday, we covered a story on a Narcan giveaway in Owensboro, and we received word from a River Valley Behavioral Health nurse that five overdoses were reported involving teenagers over one weekend in our area.

Shelley Kirk spoke with Nicki Feher of RVBH on Thursday to discuss what can be done to combat a drug overdose using Narcan. You can view their full interview in the video player above.