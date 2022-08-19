HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — Two riverboats have docked for the day in Henderson. The American Queen was docked at the Henderson Riverfront Wednesday night and was joined Thursday by the American Duchess.

Both boats bring in tourists that come and explore Henderson’s stores and restaurants. Several tour buses could be seen lining North Water Street. The attractions also brought out locals to the riverfront to witness the rare sight firsthand.

Henderson resident Kyle Hall and his family were enjoying the day downtown when the American Duchess docked around noon.

“We saw the two boats out here, so I googled them, and they go all the way up to Louisville and farther, and then they come back. It looks neat, it looks nice to go on,” said Hall.

The Henderson Tourist Commission says having both boats docked at the same time occurs about one time a year.