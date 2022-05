EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Competitors will be jumping cars and running up walls on May 7 as the Evansville Police Department SWAT challenge returns to downtown. Riverside Drive will be closed due to the event and barricades are set around the event space.

Competitors will face obstacles in a 5 Kilometer run such as walls, tires and climbing up parking structures. The first wave of competitors start at 8 a.m.

The SWAT challenge generates thousands of dollars for the Evansville Police Foundation.