HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Dispatch reports power lines are down on Riverside Drive at the Veterans Memorial Parkway.

Authorities were alerted to the crash just before 9:20 a.m.. Scanner traffic indicates a semi may have hit a utility pole and pulled down wires before driving away from the scene.

Traffic is currently being diverted away from Riverside Drive. CenterPoint is at the scene.

This is a developing story.