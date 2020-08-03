Riverside Drive reopens after sinkhole repair

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Riverside Drive is back open between Vine and Sycamore Streets after a 24 inch sewer line collapsed in the area last month.
Crews are continuing to work on repairs in the area, but traffic is able to pass through.
(This story was originally published on August 3, 2020)
