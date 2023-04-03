HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – RiverValley Behavioral Health (RVBH) will begin accepting nominations for the Dianne McFarling Memorial Award starting April 3 through April 21.

RVBH says the Dianne McFarling Memorial Award was introduced in June 2022 to honor an organization, business, nonprofit, charity, school, group or person in either Daviess, Hancock, Henderson, McLean, Ohio, Union and Webster counties that has demonstrated a commitment to improving mental health in its covered communities.

Officials say the award commemorates the work of Dianne McFarling, who served as the Senior Director of RiverValley’s Regional Prevention Center for 21 years before her untimely death in October 2021.

Dr. Wanda Figueroa-Peralta, RVBH President and CEO, says, “This award not only honors Dianne McFarling and her dedication to spreading hope and increasing mental health awareness in our communities but encourages others to carry on her legacy and become ambassadors of hope in their own communities.”

RVBH says nominations for the Dianne McFarling Memorial Award can be submitted online. Officials say any nominations must be submitted by April 21 for consideration, and consideration of nominees will be determined by an internal committee. RVBH says the three finalists will be informed in advance and recognized during the 3rd Annual Youth Mental Health Art Contest Award Ceremony this summer, with the winner announced at the end of the ceremony.