Substance abuse treatment center for women opens

DAVIESS CO, Ky (WEHT) – RiverValley Behavioral Health cut the ribbon Monday at the Grand Opening of The Amethyst Center.

The Amethyst Center is their new residential Substance Use Disorder treatment program for women.

The goal of the center is to help women recover from substance abuse through long-term supportive services. Some of the on-site services include individual and group therapy, alcohol and drug education, and therapeutic activities. Clients will also participate in self-help and recovery programs.

The facility offers separate living accommodations, common living and dining areas, and group rooms for wellness and leisure activities.

Last November, RiverValley Behavioral Health received a $250,000 grant to develop substance use treatment and recovery services for pregnant women and mothers of infants. The funds from this grant allow RiverValley to house pregnant women and mothers with babies at The Amethyst Center longer than the traditional 30-days up to nine months in order to foster their recovery with intensive treatment and support. The Amethyst Center can house up to 16 women and six infants.

At least six women have already signed up and start planning to move in next week.

(This story was originally published on March 8, 2021)