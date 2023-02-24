SPENCER CO., Ind. (WEHT) — An entire road is shut down in Spencer County after a tractor-trailer overturned Friday evening.

The Spencer County Sheriff’s Office shared a photo of the accident on social media shortly before 6 p.m. Deputies say to avoid the area of County Road 100 between County Road 600 N and 700 N.

According to the sheriff’s office, utility lines in the area are down due to the accident. The road will be closed until crews finish cleaning it up.

Dispatch tells us law enforcement officials are expected to release more information on the accident soon.