HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Henderson city officials say the delivery of a very large piece of equipment for the Pratt Paper plant under construction on the Kentucky 425 Bypass has been delayed.

Officials say once delivered to the Henderson County Riverport, the move of the equipment to the Pratt site will disrupt traffic flow on Riverport Road, Kentucky 136 and Kentucky 425 Bypass for about three hours with rolling closures as it clears each highway intersection.

City officials say the delivery of the equipment is now expected early the week of October 31.