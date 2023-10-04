HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Officials with the City of Owensboro say that the Regional Water Resource Agency (RWRA) will close East 27th Street from Veach Road to JR Miller Boulevard starting Wednesday, October 5.

According to a press release, RWRA crews will begin sewer repair work at that time. The closure is expected to last for three days, pending no delays or inclement weather. Officials say detours will be posted during this time and are advising drivers to be cautious and pay attention while driving in this area.