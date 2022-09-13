PERRY COUNTY, Ind. (WEHT) – The Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) has announced a road closure on State Road 145 near Bristow.

INDOT says starting on or around September 26, State Road 145 will close north of Bristow, just south of State Road 62. During the closure, crews will be performing a slide correction, as well as a creek realignment. Once complete, crews will repave the roadway. The project is expected to be completed by the end of November, depending on the weather.

INDOT officials say the official detour for this closure is I-64 to State Road 37. Local traffic will have access up to the point of closure.