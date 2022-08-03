PIKE COUNTY, Ind. (WEHT) – The Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) has announced a planned road closure for State Road 356 near Alford.

INDOT says starting on or around August 15, SR 356 will be closed east of Alford. During the closure crews will be replacing a culvert along the roadway. This project is expected to take a day to complete, depending on the weather.

INDOT says the detour is State Road 57 to State Road 56 to State Road 257. Local traffic will have access up to the point of closure.