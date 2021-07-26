Road closure scheduled for S.R. 68 near Lynnville for culvert replacements

WARRICK CO, Ind (WEHT) – INDOT has announced a complete closure on S.R. 68 between S.R. 57 and S.R. 61 for a pipe replacement project.

On August 2, crews will close S.R. 68 for three different culvert pipe replacements between Pigeon Creek and Big Creek near Buckskin and Newman Roads. The work requires a full cut across all lanes of traffic to replace the drainage structures.

Crews expect the work to take four days, with each pipe expected to take a day each. Officials say the road is expected to open after each pipe replacement for evening and overnight traffic but will close the next morning for the next replacement.

Local traffic will have access up to the points of closure, but all through traffic will need to use the official detour following S.R. 61, I-64 and I-69.