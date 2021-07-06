Road closure scheduled for SR 166

PERRY CO, Ind (WEHT)– The Indiana Department of Transportation maintenance crews are planning to completely close State Road 166, near Rocky Point, for a culvert pipe replacement.

Beginning Wednesday, July 14, INDOT maintenance crews are expecting to close S.R. 166 about 1.5 miles east of the junction of S.R. 66 at Rocky Point. Crews will be doing a full pavement cut to excavate and replace a drainage culvert. INDOT leaders advise drivers to use an alternate route that day.

This construction work is scheduled to last for about a day, weather permitting. INDOT urges drivers to slow down and stay alert near crews.