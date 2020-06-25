Road closure scheduled on SR 65 in Gibson Co.

GIBSON COUNTY, Ind. (WEHT)- The Indiana Department of Transportation says State Road 65 between Owensville and Cynthiana will be closed temporarily as crews work to replace a culvert.

The closure is expected to start on around July 6 about two miles north of the intersection with State Road 68. Work is scheduled to last until the end of July.

Local traffic will be allowed until the point of closure but all through traffic should use the official detour on SR 68, SR 165, and SR 65. Drivers are urged to slow down and stay alert near work crews.

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the

Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on June 25, 2020)

LATEST NEWS