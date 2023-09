HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – The Evansville Water and Sewer Utility District has announced a series of road closures in connection with a water line improvement project.

Sherman Street will be closed to through traffic from Diamond Avenue north to Parkland Avenue, while Parkland will be closed to through traffic from Sherman to Stringtown Road. The closures will start around September 11 and continue for roughly 43 days. You can view the planned closures on the map below.