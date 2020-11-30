Road closures to impact Evansville drivers

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Road closures that start Monday will impact drivers in Evansville.
Burkhardt Road at the intersection of Oak Street will be closed November 30 at 7 a.m. for sewer upgrades.
The intersection is set to reopen December 4 at 5 p.m.
Lincoln Avenue at the intersection of Bonnieview Drive will also close for sewer upgrades. The closure starts December 7 at 7 a.m.
The intersection is scheduled to reopen on December 11 at 5 p.m.
A second closure of Lincoln Avenue is anticipated in January to complete additional improvements.
(This story was originally published on November 29, 2020)