Road closures to impact Evansville drivers

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Road closures that start Monday will impact drivers in Evansville.

Burkhardt Road at the intersection of Oak Street will be closed November 30 at 7 a.m. for sewer upgrades.

The intersection is set to reopen December 4 at 5 p.m.

Lincoln Avenue at the intersection of Bonnieview Drive will also close for sewer upgrades. The closure starts December 7 at 7 a.m.

The intersection is scheduled to reopen on December 11 at 5 p.m.

A second closure of Lincoln Avenue is anticipated in January to complete additional improvements.

(This story was originally published on November 29, 2020)