Road construction could impact commute on Blue Bridge

SPENCER CO., Ind (WEHT) The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says traffic will impacted on the Natcher Bridge Thursday morning.

Crews will be doing paving work on the bridge. Most work will be done on the Indiana side, so it will mainly impact drivers who are heading southbound into Daviess County.

Work is scheduled to start around 7 a.m. Thursday and is expected to wrap up the same day.

(This story was originally published on Nov. 11, 2020)