Road crews battling heat, humidity working outdoors

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)- It’s not the heat, it’s the humidity. As Summer weather continues to heat up, the Tri-State is battling a familiar foe.

Eyewitness News meteorologist Joe Bird says the humidity especially poses a safety risk. He explains that the body uses sweat to cool down when it evaporates. But with more moisture in the air, sweat can’t evaporate off the skin, making the body retain more heat.

If you do go outside, be aware of the warning signs. Heat exhaustion is the body’s way of warning you that you need to cool down. People experiencing heat exhaustion may feel dizzy and sweaty and they should drink water and head to a cool place.

Heatstroke is a very serious and potentially deadly condition. People may realize they’ve stopped sweating, their skin has become red and dry, and they may feel very tired or confused. People experiencing these symptoms should call 911.

But what about the people who can’t stay inside to stay cool amid warmer temperatures? Henderson Water Utility officials say they’re trying to keep crews cool as they work this summer by offering water, popsicles, cool towels, and trucks to take breaks in as they work. Bart Boles says it’s important to keep them hydrated and keep an eye on them as temperatures rise.

Otherwise, if you don’t need to go outside- don’t.