MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WEHT) – Road construction crews are painting stripes in several locations in Webster County. Drivers may consider seeking alternate routes and are asked to reduce speed if they travel where road work is happening.
This work will begin on May 13 and last until May 16 . The routes to be addressed include the following:
- US 41A MP 0.000 – 19.65.
- KY 109 MP 0.000 – 14.664.
- KY 143 MP 0.000 – 11.168.
- KY 493 MP 0.000 – 2.196.
- KY 670 MP 0.000 – 2.712.
- KY 857 MP 0.000 – 4.625.
- KY 874 MP 0.000 – 2.028.
- KY1340 MP 0.000 – 4.889.
- KY 1525 MP 0.000 – 2.624.
- KY 1672 MP 0.000 – 1.343.
- KY 2666 MP 0.000 – 0.280.
- KY 145 MP 0.000 – 0.281.
- KY 814 MP 0.000 – 0.598.
- KY 2836 MP 0.000 – 2.788.
- KY 2837 MP 0.000 – 4.071.
- KY 2838 MP 0.000 – 3.002.