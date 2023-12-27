HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – While the impacts of our upcoming snow chances may be low, if felt at all, that’s not stopping road crews from preparing for the potential of wintry weather. And whether we’re ready for it or not, old man Winter is making his presence known.

“I’m a little worried, but not too much,” says Waverly, Kentucky resident Greg McGuire.

After a very warm December, and a warm and rainy Christmas, 2023 is ending with the chance of wintry weather. That brings mixed emotions to drivers like McGuire.

“I hope not,” says McGuire. “I hope I don’t have to drive in the snow for that long. But of course everyone wants snow on Christmas.”

With snow in the forecast, trucks with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet and the Indiana Department of Transportation were out pre-treating busy highways. In Evansville, however, city officials were not worried about Thursday’s snow chances due to warm ground temperatures.

“Probably will be too warm for it to stick to anything that’s on the road surfaces,” explains Todd Robertson, Executive Director of Transportation and Services.

Robertson says his team always watches the forecast closely, with an emphasis on the potential for snow showers early Friday morning.

“One of the things that concerns us also is preceding rain,” says Robertson, “and that sometimes prohibits us from being able to pre-treat the way we would like to. So that gives us a little concern, especially on how quick the temperatures may drop, or may or may not drop.”

Despite impacts likely being minimal, drivers are still preparing for wintry precipitation.

“I get my trucks out,” explains McGuire. “Usually I have a little car I drive around in, do a few errands, but we always get our Ford trucks out and try to fight the snow.”

“No, I probably won’t. I probably just won’t drive if it’s icy out,” says Henderson resident Cole Engelbrecht. “Last year, like on Christmas, I got in a wreck on some ice and it was the only time I ever got into a wreck.”

It is important to remember to be extra cautious over bridges and overpasses as those will freeze first during Winter weather events.