NEWBURGH, Ind. (WEHT) – Smoother rides will be coming soon to the residents of Newburgh. The town was awarded almost one million in state funding for paving roads and draining improvements last November. The contract has been approved and the road work will be completed over the next few months.

New paved roads and better drainage in Newburgh will allow smoother commutes, less wear and tear on vehicles, and less flooding and erosion on the town’s streets. Roads expected to be worked on and improved in Newburgh include: