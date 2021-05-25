Road reconstruction project scheduled for SR 61 in Petersburg

PIKE COUNTY, Ind (WEHT) – The Indiana Department of Transportation announced a complete road closure for State Road 61 in Petersburg for a road reconstruction project.

Beginning on or around June 1, contractors will close S.R. 61 from the S.R. 56/57 intersection to about a mile north of that location near Lakeview Drive for a complete road reconstruction. As a part of this project, the road will be dug out down to the sub grade layers and the completely replaced with new layers and driving surface.

Work is expected to last until mid-October, depending upon weather conditions. Local traffic will have access up to the points of closure, but all through traffic should use the official detour following S.R. 57, U.S. 50 and S.R. 241.

INDOT urges drivers to slow down and stay alert near crews.