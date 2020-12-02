Road work could impact traffic on Henderson 41 strip

HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet will be doing some asphalt patching along I-69 in Henderson for the remainder of the week.

On Wednesday, crews worked on the north and southbound lanes of I-69, directly south of the Audubon Parkway. On Thursday, patching will take place along the southbound 41 strip, just north of the US-60 interchange to Barret Boulevard.

Then on Friday, both north and southbound lanes of I-69 between the US-60 interchange and the twin bridges will be impacted. Work is set to take place between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. each day.

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the

Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on December 2, 2020)

LATEST LOCAL NEWS: