Road work scheduled for bridge north of Gentryville on SR 62

Local
Posted: / Updated:
traffic alert web mgn_1488235614652.jpg

WARRICK CO., Ind (WEHT)– The Indiana Department of Transportation announces a complete road closure for State Road 62 near the Spencer County Line.

Beginning this Wednesday, contractors will close the bridge spanning Bruce Ditch on S.R. 62 about a mile north of Gentryville. Workers will be performing a pavement overlay on this bridge as a part of regular scheduled maintenance.

Work is expected to last for about a week, depending upon weather conditions. During the closure, local traffic will have access up to the point of closure, but all through traffic should use the official detour following S.R. 162 and U.S. 231.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories