HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – A poet was the inspiration for a Fairfield, Illinois mural.

The mural depicts a town in the background with fields in front of it. There is a family near the middle of the mural, and an American flag is on the far right side of the mural. The word “Fairfield” is on the far right edge of the artwork. The mural is at Freedom Park. A war monument is in front of the mural.

(Courtesy: City of Fairfield, Illinois)



Locals say the mural is titled “Love Thou Thy Land.” According to the Fairfield Public Library, the artist is David Harl; however, documents from the city of Fairfield say there is a second artist, and her name is Cheryl Harl. City officials say the two artists were inspired by poet Alfred Tennyson’s work as they made the 78 by 21 mural. The mural depicts a blend of small-town America and the history of Fairfield, including several historical buildings, businesses, and landmarks.

The mural can be found near 209 East Main Street in Fairfield.

