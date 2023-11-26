HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – There is a giant chair in Madisonville.

In Beard’s Park there is a big blue chair under an arch that describes Madisonville as “The Best Town on Earth,” the heart of the coal field and a big tobacco market. Steps lead up to the chair, possibly to make it easier for people to climb up so they can sit in the chair.

(Courtesy: Hopkins County Tourist and Convention Commission)

(Courtesy: Hopkins County Tourist and Convention Commission)

(Courtesy: Hopkins County Tourist and Convention Commission)



Tricia Noel, Executive Director of Hopkins County Tourist and Convention Commission, explains the chair is the perfect spot for a photo op. Noel says she believes it was Jenny Gibson and the Downtown Turnaround Partnership that came up with the idea of the chair.

Jenny Gibson, the current president of the 501c3 Discover Downtown, Inc., and The Downtown Turnaround Partnership, confirms it was her idea for Madisonville to have a chair of its own after having seen one in Florida. It was designed as a photo stop and simply a fun thing to attract attention to the downtown area.

Gibson says she thinks the cost to make the chair was around $800 in 2013. At the time, Mayor David Jackson approved funding of the cost of materials for the chair and her husband, Lee Gibson, who is a carpenter, and herself built and painted it. She believes people from the city helped move it into place as the chair was so heavy.

She says Lee spent about a week building and painting the chair. He used their similar, “normal sized” chairs at home to create a much larger pattern. The wood is pressure treated to help survive the elements.

According to Gibson, when Beard’s Park underwent a renovation several years after the chair was installed, replacing cracked sidewalks and overgrown plants, individuals built the steps in front of the chair to make it easier and safer to get in and out. She notes this was done during Jackson’s second administration. She says some people wouldn’t notice it during the day, but she personally bought some aggregate that glows blue in the dark and other people mixed it in with the concrete in the chair’s steps.

Gibson says she owned and operated Big City Market across the street from Beard’s Park for many years and witnessed scores of people of all ages having their pictures made in the chair. She even talked to many that came in her shop and they told her they had stopped downtown just for the photo op.

As Gibson puts it, “They stopped for a silly picture then spent their money with our local businesses. That silly chair has been proven as money well spent for our downtown!”

Gibson notes the chair originally had “#BigMadChair” painted on the back to encourage people to tag their photos. However, when the chair was repainted by the city within the past year, she says they didn’t replace the hashtag.

Noel notes that typically, people are allowed to sit in the chair. However, right now, there are some boards that need to be replaced, so folks are not allowed to sit in the chair at this time.

The Big Mad Chair is located at 110 South Main Street in Madisonville.

This is the thirteenth of a weekly twenty-one-part series that will help educate about some roadside attractions in the Eyewitness News viewing area. Check in every Sunday at 8 a.m. for the next one! Last week’s installment can be found here.