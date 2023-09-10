HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – At Lake Malone State Park, there is a family of sculptures known as The Big Twigs.

According to Muhlenberg County Tourism, the Malone family includes Happy, Bobber, Oakley, Wattson, Annette and Paige. The 10, 14 and 17-foot sculptures can be found throughout the park. Officials say visitors will find the Twigs hiking, camping, fishing, reading and catching fireflies or butterflies.

(Courtesy: Muhlenberg County Tourism)

Annette Malone (Courtesy: Muhlenberg County Tourism)

Bobber Malone (Courtesy: Muhlenberg County Tourism)

Happy Malone (Courtesy: Muhlenberg County Tourism)

Oakley Malone (Courtesy: Muhlenberg County Tourism)

Paige Malone (Courtesy: Muhlenberg County Tourism)

Wattson Malone (Courtesy: Muhlenberg County Tourism)

According to Beth Newman, the director of the Muhlenberg County Tourism Commission, the first three Big Twigs were installed in August of 2021 and the final three were installed in September of 2022. Newman says the idea began when one of the commissioners had seen large sculptures elsewhere and wanted to bring something similar but unique to the park, to Lake Malone.

Newman says, “Visiting Lake Malone State Park is a great day trip. Visitors can fish, camp, hike, swim and more.”

Park officials say people are allowed to look and touch the Big Twigs, but they are not to climb on the sculptures. Officials note that the park and the Big Twigs are free to visit and the park is open from dawn to dusk mid-March through mid-November.

Additional information is available at visitmuhlenberg.com.

This is the second of a weekly twenty-one-part series that will help educate about some roadside attractions in the Eyewitness News viewing area. Check in every Sunday at 8 a.m. for the next one! Last week’s installment can be found here.