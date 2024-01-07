DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WEHT) – Outside Windy Hollow Restaurant is a bull that has been around since the 1980s.

The bull statue is black and white with a green base. It stays behind a chain link fence and is part of the Windy Hollow Restaurant. Its tail is straight up, and it looks to be running.

According to Evelyn Miller of the Windy Hollow Restaurant and Museum, the statue was erected in the 1980s, possibly as early as 1982. The statue has been around long enough that many families have had two to three generations of family photos taken on or near the bull. She says her father, Hal Miller, never gave a name to the bull statue, as he only referred to it as “The Bull.”

The statue is made of concrete with a hollow center. Miller says the statue is “life-size,” with the head standing about six feet tall. Elmer Cecil of Elmer’s Creations made the bull. Miller says Cecil created many “one-of-a-kind sculptures,” many of which are still around Owensboro.

Miller says the bull was moved from the old location on Windy Hollow Road when the restaurant was to relocate to the current location. The bull was the first thing to move. The owner of the dairy behind the restaurant got a call about a bull that was out. So, he made the trip over and realized it was the concrete bull from Windy Hollow Restaurant. He called Hal to welcome him to the neighborhood.

A story she shared was, “When Hal heard people say they were going to get a photo of the bull, he’d ask if they could stay on for eight seconds or ‘don’t let him buck you off’ or ‘I don’t think he is bucking today, so you are safe!'”

The bull can be found outside the Windy Hollow Restaurant at 8260 KY-81, about 11 miles southwest of Owensboro.

