HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – A labyrinth inspired by one in France can be found at New Harmony, Indiana.

The labyrinth in New Harmony is built and maintained by the Robert Lee Blaffer Foundation. According to Visit New Harmony, this outdoor site offers an opportunity to walk and meditate on an “ancient” single-path labyrinth. The pattern of this labyrinth duplicates the original at Chartres Cathedral, which was built in the 12th century near Paris, France.

Officials say the medieval Gothic cathedrals across Europe often had labyrinths built into their floors. Their geometric pattern related to the unity of each cathedral’s design. The rose in the middle of the New Harmony Cathedral labyrinth identifies its Chartres origin. Labyrinth designs have been used for over 4,000 years in many cultures, including those of Southwest Native Americans.

Kent Schuette was one of the key people involved with the building of the Labyrinth in New Harmony. He says it was Jane Blaffer Owen who wanted an exact replica of the Cathedral labyrinth that is located in France. The University of Houston says Owen was an arts patron, social activist and preservationist who was recognized in both Houston, Texas and New Harmony for her philanthropy.

Schuette says the 42 feet-diameter labyrinth is made of granite from the Dakota Granite Company and was completed in 1998. He notes that lots of people walk the path of the labyrinth and that people come from all over to visit the labyrinth.

According to Schuette, the Cathedral Labyrinth is a good place for people to retreat to and regenerate. He refers to it as a peaceful, spiritual place.

Visit New Harmony says the Cathedral Labyrinth is open 7 a.m. to 11 p.m., daily and is free to enter. The landmark can be found at 301 North Street in New Harmony.

